CSMC removes 16 mobile shops from Paithan Gate Square

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed encroachments and freed the 100-feet wide development plan (DP) road - Paithan Gate to Kranti Chowk - from traffic hurdles. The squad removed the controversial 16 mobile shops existing near the Paithan Gate square.

The widening of the DP road was pending for one or the other reason including the legal battle between owners and tenants since 2010. An attempt was made in 2014 to free some portion of the road, but the action was shelved. It so happened that the land, bearing CTS no. 14881, of the owner was creating an obstruction in the widening of the road at the Paithan Gate square. However, he had leased out the affected portion to 16 shops. The shops were of 7x8 feet, 8x10 feet and 10x10 feet sizes. All these shops were into selling new and old mobile handsets and repairing centres. This mobile market has become popular in the city. These shops would attract a huge rush of visitors in the evening and due to parking of vehicles, the citizens passing through the route would face inconvenience in passing through the traffic congestion. However, sensing seriousness, a few days ago, the additional commissioner started discussing the core issue with the property holders and also guided them on granting TDR and other facilities. Accordingly, the properties obstructing were removed and the 100-feet wide road was freed from regular traffic hurdles.

Earlier, the shopkeepers opposed the civic action, but later on, supported the administration by preferring to remove their own properties voluntarily. Meanwhile, the CSMC will demolish the remaining encroachments, on the same road, on Saturday and Monday.

Hence, the municipal corporation has appealed to the shopkeepers who had extended tin sheds in front of their shops to remove them voluntarily.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and the additional commissioner R P Nikam, today’s action was taken by designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, police inspector Faheem Hashmi, building inspectors Syed Jamshed, R M Surase and Ravindra Desai. Kranti Chowk police station staff was also present on the occasion, stated the press release issued by the anti-encroachment squad.