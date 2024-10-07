CSMC removes 16 properties from Roshan Gate

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of the Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed partial portions (of length 4-5 feet) of 16 properties, situated on both sides of the proposed Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate Development Plan road on Monday. Some of the property holders cooperated with the officials by voluntarily removing the affected portions of their properties obstructing road widening work. The work was underway at a very snail’s pace.

As per the CSMC record, the new road will be 12-metres (40 feet) wide. The task of widening started from the Roshan Gate side. The demolition of encroachments and affected properties has been underway for the last two days.

It has come to notice that the majority of the property-holders has procured transfer of development rights (TDR). Hence the civic officials after Panchanama will also award TDR to those who haven’t got it, so far.

Today’s action was taken by the civic team comprising the Town Planning section’s Rameshwar Suryawanshi, Ratnadeep Deshpande, inspector Syed Jamshed, ex-servicemen and employees of MSEDCL. The action of removing affected portions will resume tomorrow.