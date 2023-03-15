CSMC removes 30 encroachments from M2/N3 sectors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was active in removing encroachments from Cidco M-2 and N-3 sectors today. The civic authorities removed 30 encroachments made by shopkeepers doing petty businesses of selling cane juice, flour mill, ice-balls, milk centre and others.

Earlier, the CSMC, on Wednesday, started the drive by removing a milk-selling shop and a pan kiosk existing on the edge of the nullah in the M-2 sector. In the same vicinity, a cane juice centre encroaching 15 x 15 square feet area of land was removed.

There is a commercial market of 20 shops near Farshi Maidan in the M-2 Sector. Hence the civic squad demolished the raised plinths of length 10 feet. Some of them had set up a flour mill or ice-ball selling shops on these oatas (plinths).

The civic team also seized signboards of chemists' shops placed on the road. Squad number II removed the encroachments from the N-3 sector. The squad spotted that many residents in this area were utilising their residential properties for commercial gains. Hence parking of vehicles on the roads was creating traffic congestion frequently. The divisional bench of the Bombay High Court is in the same locality. The lawyers and the visitors to the High Court were forced to face inconvenience due to traffic congestion. They had to wait for a long time to clear the traffic. However, as soon as the CSMC squad reached the N-3 area, the shopkeepers voluntarily started to remove the encroachments.

Today’s action was initiated by designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, Puja Bhoge, Syed Jamsheed, Pandit Gaoli, Mazhar Ali and Cidco’s deputy engineer Uday Chaudhary and Meenal Khillare.