CSMC removes 40 encroachments from N-5 sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 40 encroachments from the Cidco N-5 sector including Bajrang Chowk.

It so happened that the owner of plot number 35 (N-5 sector), Vikas Deshmukh, had constructed seven shops of equal sizes on the plot. These shops were given on lease for the past many years. Adding to the woes, he was also running a restaurant on the terrace of his property. Earlier, the CSMC alerted him through serving notices, but the property holder paid no heed and took the notices for granted. The anti-encroachment squad then pressed a JCB to demolish all the illegal shops and also sealed the terrace restaurant. The vehicle owners heaved a sigh of relief as the road got widened after removing this encroachment.

The civic team also demolished tin sheds and constructions developed on the road passing through the Cidco N-6 sector. Three stalls were seized from Vishwakarma Society near Savarkar Chowk and four stalls were seized from the road extending from Maulana Azad Chowk to Bajrang Chowk.

Acting upon the High Court orders and under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the anti-encroachment squad team comprising Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, Puja Bhoge, Syed Jamsheed, Pandit Gaoli, Mazhar Ali and others took the action. Cidco official was also present during the action.