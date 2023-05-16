CSMC removes encroachments from Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rush of complaints is growing on the cellphone of the municipal commissioner for the past many days. The civic chief shared his number inviting the citizens to forward their grievances for immediate redressals.

Recently, one such complaint pin-pointing the encroachment at Phulenagar in the Harsul locality was received on his cellphone. The civic authorities took prompt action on Tuesday. It prevailed smiles on the faces of the citizens.

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) reached Phulenagar and removed encroachment made on 20x10 feet of land by erecting a tin shed on it.

Earlier, the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam and the designated officer Savita Sonawane inspected the spot and verified the encroachment on Monday at 4 pm and instructed the encroacher to remove it voluntarily. However, when he did not remove, the civic officials initiated the action today.

The squad also removed five encroachments from Siddharthnagar's vicinity.