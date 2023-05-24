CSMC removes encroachments from Hudco N-12 sector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today has razed down the encroachments existing on the drainage line from the vicinity of Salim Ali Lake, after the death of three sanitary labourers, this morning. The civic chief G Sreekanth inspected the spot on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, three private labourers died when they stepped into a chamber to clear the choke-up in a drainage pipeline. They died of suffocation due to poisonous gas in the chamber.

During the survey, the civic officials found that the drainage pipeline has been laid in the open space on the rear portion of the bungalows built in the area. Six to seven property-holders staying close to Cidco Plant Nursery in the Hudco N-12 sector had encroachment upon the open space admeasuring 12 feet. This open space was encroached on (pucca construction) by constructing rooms for security personnel or watchmen. Hence removing choke-up from the drainage pipeline was a herculean task.

The movement of JCB was not possible to remove encroachments. Hence the civic squad deployed labourers to demolish the illegal structures. Under the guidance of the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the action was taken by designated officer Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, building inspector Syed Jamsheed and others.