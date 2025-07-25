CSMC resumes demolition drive on Monday from Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation’s road widening campaign has instilled fear among the general public. After a break of about two weeks, the demolition drive is set to resume on July 28 (Monday), starting from Harsul. According to municipal corporation sources, the campaign will later extend to all the roads where marking has already been completed.

So far, the corporation has widened 7 roads and demolished around 5,000 properties, an unprecedented action in the history of the civic body. Over the past 15 days, the Town Planning section has carried out markings on multiple roads, and demolition of affected properties on those routes will now follow.

Focus on Harsul

At Harsul, a 200-foot wide road has been planned. Marking was done on July 15. About one and a half years ago, the road was widened to 100 feet and demolitions were carried out then. Now, an additional 100 feet is to be acquired, affecting 150 properties. Residents were given about 10 days after the marking to remove their structures voluntarily. On Monday morning, the municipal corporation team will arrive with police protection. The demolition will focus only on commercial properties, while residential buildings will be spared. The action will take place from Harsul T-point to Samruddhi Pump. Of the total 150 affected properties 65 are of residential use, 45 are of commercial use and 40 are of mixed use.

Roads where action is expected soon

Road Stretch Proposed Width

Harsul T-Point to Samruddhi Pump -- 60 meters

Naregaon Main Road-- 30 meters

Seven Hill to Sootgirni -- 30 meters

Sootgirni to Shahnoormiyan Dargah -- 24 meters

Bhajiwali Bai Statue to Anand Gade Chowk -- 24 meters

Mahavir Chowk to Mill Corner -- 35 meters

Cancer Hospital to Delhi Gate -- 35 meters