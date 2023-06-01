CSMC revises Nursing Home charges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to increase the license fee and renewal fee of Nursing Homes situated within the municipal limits.

Earlier, the license fee for establishments with 1 to 10 beds was Rs 300. Now, for the 1-5 beds, the administration will be collecting Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, the decision would be burdening the Nursing Home operators in the city.

Earlier, the license fee for more than 11 beds was Rs 600 and the validity granted to the medical practitioners (to operate Nursing Home) was for three years. This charge has also been revised.

The resolution passed by the CSMC stated that as it is included in the ‘C’ category of municipal corporations, therefore, the fees have been revised. The Nursing Home with 1-5 beds will now have to pay Rs 4,000 as a license fee and for the increase of every five beds, the charges will be Rs 4,000. The resolution has been passed with the hope that it will increase the revenue of the municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, the renewal fee of Nursing Homes has also been increased by 25 per cent. Besides, the Nursing Homes have also been made to apply in advance for the renewal.