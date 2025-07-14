CSMC rushing to prepare DPR before paying compensation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has already demolished many unauthorised structures along major city roads. However, even before compensating property owners, the administration is hastily preparing the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for those roads. A preliminary meeting on this matter was held at the Smart City headquarters office on Monday. It was decided that a final meeting will soon be held in the presence of guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

During the meeting, it was informed that funding is available from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for constructing a service road from Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshatrawadi, within municipal limits. Four key roads which are under state highway jurisdiction include Mahanubhav Ashram to Jhalta Phata, Seven Hills to Cambridge Chowk, Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Harsul T-Point and Nagar Naka to Sharnapur Phata. The municipal corporation will appoint a project management consultant (PMC) to prepare DPRs for these roads. These roads will not have traffic signals. Where signals are needed, underpasses will be constructed instead, proposed the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth.

Meanwhile, it is expected that separate pedestrian pathways be built and dedicated lanes be created for two-wheelers.

A separate joint meeting will be held with PWD, NHAI, and MSRDC in the presence of ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Atul Save.

Baba Petrol Pump causing traffic issues

The Baba Petrol Pump at Mahavir Chowk is creating major traffic bottlenecks. Administrator G Sreekanth suggested that the CSMC send a proposal to HPCL to shut down the pump.

Focus on regularising Gunthewari properties

To boost revenue, the corporation is focusing on Gunthewari. On Sunday, a special task force of Town Planning officers and staff was deployed to the newly demolished road areas. This team will verify documents of property owners and encourage them to regularise properties under Gunthewari schemes.

Silence on compensation

Despite demolitions, the Corporation has remained silent on compensation. Affected property owners will eventually have to be compensated either in cash or TDR (Transferable Development Rights). Without that, they are unlikely to surrender land for service roads. As of now, the municipal corporation has made no provision for provisional TDR. To ensure TDRs fetch good market value, the administration will have to take concrete steps soon.