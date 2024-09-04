CSMC serves seizure notices on big tax default properties

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has planned to collect Rs 500 crore through property tax and water tax in the current financial year. From April 1, payments for current year property tax, water charges, and arrears have been accepted. Now, the administration has started issuing seizure notices to property holders with significant arrears. In the past five months, the civic administration has collected Rs 73.71 crore from property taxes and Rs 12.42 crore from water charges.

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth and Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete have made plans for the collection. Each zone office has been assigned responsibility for specific properties to the collection staff. Daily reviews of collections are being conducted. Along with the current financial year's collections, more focus is being given to arrears collection. A survey of new properties is underway, and 35 junior engineers have been assigned to the zone offices for this purpose. Lists of properties with outstanding dues have been prepared, and efforts are being made to recover the overdue taxes. Seizure notices are being issued to defaulting property holders according to the one, two, three, and four rules. As a result of these notices, some property holders have started making payments. There has been an increase in collections this year amounting to Rs 86.13 crore compared to last year.