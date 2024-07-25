CSMC; Smart City shines in Hyderabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) have received three national prestigious awards from Governance Now for their projects: the Unique Digital Address Number (UDAN) and the Smart Guru-Savitri Control Room. The municipal commissioner and ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) G Sreekanth accepted the awards at a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The municipal corporation has been recognised in the ‘Smart Governance’ category for the effective management of its schools through the Savitri Control Room and the Smart Guru Mobile App. Besides, Smart City has been awarded in the IT Project Management Excellence category for the UDAN project, and the Municipal Corporation received an award in the IT Innovation category for the same project.

The deputy commissioners Aparna Thete and Ankush Pandey, ASCDCL project coordinator Ganesh Dandge, project manager Syed Faiz Ali, and PMC's Prasad Patil and Sujata Diwakar accompanied the CSMC administrator to receive the awards.

Both projects were conceptualised under the leadership of G Sreekanth, focusing on enhancing administration through technology. The Smart Guru app enables real-time attendance tracking and provides crucial information to support the education of over 20,000 children in municipal schools, monitored from the Savitri Control Room. This initiative has significantly reduced school dropout rates and ensures timely updates on necessary school materials.

The UDAN project is like a "Property’s Aadhaar Card," is a joint effort by the Municipal Corporation and Smart City, executed under a CSR agreement with a private bank. This project aims to assign a unique digital address number to each property in the city, facilitating efficient service delivery by government and private providers. The implementation of this project is already underway with the installation of address boards.

These awards highlight the corporation's commitment to leveraging technology for improved governance and public service delivery.