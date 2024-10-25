CSMC spends Rs 25 crore annually on water pipeline repairs

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking revelation has come to light that the repairing costs for both water pipelines supplying the city amount to a staggering Rs 25 crore annually. This figure includes expenses for electrical and pumping work. Four contractors have been appointed on an annual contract basis for repairing pipelines from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi.

These contractors carry out repair work at estimated rates. Over the past year, the frequency of pipeline bursts or damage has quadrupled. When averaged over the last 20 years, the total repair costs exceed Rs 500 crore.

The 700 mm and 1200 mm pipelines supplying water to the city break down at least two to three times a week. As a result, the residents had to experience delays of one to two days in water supply. It has become almost a norm for the pipelines to break during major festivals. According to municipal corporation sources, at least Rs 12 crore is spent annually on repairing these pipelines. Besides, more than Rs 13 crore is spent on pumping and machinery at locations such as Jayakwadi, Pharola, Nakshatrawadi, and overhead water tanks in the city. With the chemical purchases and bleaching powder, the total expenses reach up to Rs 80 to 90 crore.

The CSMC water supply section has appointed four contractors for pipeline repairs. These contractors respond to pipeline breaks at estimated rates and submit combined bills for three to four jobs at a time, based on which they receive payment. The contractors include Noor Construction, Bhopale, Veer Construction, and Sanjay Thobale, each generating bills amounting to crores annually. Officials often approve these bills without scrutiny under the guise of urgent work.

Mechanical section’s responsibility

Despite the municipal corporation having its own electrical section, electrical work from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi is handled by the mechanical section. Pump installations and related tasks are also performed by this section without any tender process. The annual bills for these jobs also reach up to Rs 13 crore.

Same process for years

The executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, “For many years, contractors have operated according to estimated rates in the water supply section. The tender process is implemented. The work has been distributed among four contractors in phases.”