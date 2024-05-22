CSMC starts operating sump pump in Harsul Lake

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has almost stopped the lifting of water from Harsul Lake. Hence sensing serious, the senior officials of CSMC conducted the spot inspection today and decided to install a sump pump to lift water from the dead storage in the lake. The pump will be operated through a generator from Thursday.

Besides, an independent power supply connection will also be taken in the next four to five days. Meanwhile, the decision will help quench the thirst of as many as 14 wards in the old city.

Earlier, the CSMC was lifting 5-6 MLD of water from the lake. A new water treatment plant spending Rs 4 crore was also set up at this place before the summer. However, despite spending crores of rupees the citizens are thirsty for more than eight days. As soon as the pumping of water from the lake was stopped, the water of Jayakwadi was being supplied to these respective wards. As an impact of this, a severe water shortage was felt in other parts of the city. Even the authorities were not taking the issue seriously. The newspaper Lokmat Times published this news. Taking cognizance of it, the city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer K M Phalak and Amol Kulkarni visited the lake for inspection. It was decided to install the submersible pump and start the operation on Thursday. The CSMC will hire an adequate capacity generator for pumping the water from May 23.

Kulkarni confirmed that a separate power connection for the pump will also be taken in the coming 4-5 days.

Enough water for one month

The water of height two to two and a half feet is remaining in the lake. The catchment area of the lake is large. There is enough water left in the lake that can quench the thirst of the citizens for at least one month. Even if 5-6 MLD of water is pumped every day, the thirst of at least more than 1 lakh citizens of the old city will be quenched. Increasing the stress on Jayakwadi water supply will also be reduced.