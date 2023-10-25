CSMC starts Rs 100 crore road works from its exchequer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started the construction of 61 roads of valuing Rs 100 crore. The funding to the roads will be done by CSMC from its exchequer.

Initially, the CSMC has started construction of six roads and many more road works will be started before the Diwali festival. It is hoped that the citizens will be able to experience riding or driving on at least 50 percent of new roads in the new year.

Earlier, the municipal corporation invited the tenders and shortlisted the contractors. The CSMC has divided the construction of 61 roads into four different packages (A, B, C and D) before the monsoon season. The estimated cost of each package was Rs 25 crore.

There are 12 roads listed under Package A, 17 roads under Package B, 18 roads under Package C and 14 roads under Package D. The work order to each contractor had also been issued. The road works by one contractor will start late as the design of the roads under his package were given a little late to him, said the city engineer A B Deshmukh. The road works will be overseen by all the ward engineers of all nine zones and the executive engineer B D Phad. All the roads will be of cement concrete. The civic administration is trying its best to undertake maximum road works in the next two months, said Deshmukh.

Six roads works which have been started are as follows:

Gulmohar Colony-Dharmaveer Sambhaji Vidyalay-Savarkarnagar.

Jinsi Chowk - Khas Gate - Seema Milk Centre.

Prathameshnagari (Satara-Deolai).

Chaudhary Colony-Swadhyay Bhavan-Shakti Tiles.

Lane Number 14 of Jai Bhavaninagar and

Cidco N-3, N-4 Parijatnagar.

Roads under Smart City Mission

It may be noted that development of roads of valuing Rs 317 crore through Smart City funds is also underway in the city. So far, more than 60 road works have been completed. The Smart City administration has planned to complete the construction of the remaining roads by March 2024. It is for sure that the citizens are happy while passing through the few main roads built under the Smart City Mission.