CSMC swimming pool nets revenue of Rs 70 lakh in six months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) swimming pool is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of members coming to swim. The pool is in the Garam Pani locality behind the Siddharth Garden. In just six months, the pool's revenue has reached an impressive Rs 7 million (70 lakh), compared to Rs 8.6 million (86 lakh) earned in the entire previous year. The water quality at the pool compared to the previous situation has improved significantly, enhancing the swimming experience for citizens.

Abhay Deshmukh, the manager of the swimming pool, said, “ The municipal administration has provided a high-quality pool for the general public at very low charges. The number of people coming to swim—including those training for various competitions, beginners, and hobbyists—has been increasing. Presently, over 750 members visit the pool for swimming daily. The administrator G Sreekanth has focused on developing international-standard swimmers from this pool and has worked on improving the quality of the pool and its facilities, resulting in a rise in the number of visitors. The revenue collection could reach Rs 10 million (I crore) in the current financial year, hopes Deshmukh.

Municipal Pools

The city has only two swimming pools of the municipal corporation. The pool in Jyotinagar has been leased to a private agency on a BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) basis. This pool had been closed for several years but re-opened four months ago; however, its member count is low.

Membership Statistics

Monthly: 136

Quarterly: 45

Annual: 205

Lifetime: 350