CSMC to build Rs 13 crore cement road in Padegaon, Misbah Colony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To widen the road from Padegaon–Misbah Colony–MGM Golf Club to Zoological Park to 100 feet, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has demolished a large number of affected properties. The administration has moved swiftly to build the road on a war footing and has already completed the tender process. A smooth cement road is being constructed here at a cost of ₹13 crore.

Earlier, to widen the main road in Padegaon to 200 feet, the municipal corporation demolished several properties in July. From the main road, a 100-foot road extends inward from Padegaon toward Misbah Colony, the MGM Golf Club, and further to Zoological Park. According to the Development Plan, over 55 properties needed demolition for widening this stretch. The corporation carried out a total station survey and marked the required areas. Many property owners themselves removed their structures. On Wednesday, bulldozers and poclains were used on the remaining properties.

On Thursday, the civic administration began installing yellow cement poles along the 100-foot road at the marked points. There are streetlights in the middle of the road; measurements are being taken to determine whether they will fall in the divider zone, and they may need to be shifted.

Sources revealed that the cement road will be 15 meters wide, 7.5 meters on each side, along with a 1.5-meter divider and a 1.2-meter footpath on the left side of the road. The tender for the ₹13-crore project has reportedly been awarded to agency P S Bagade. The road will be constructed from the Padegaon main road up to Zoological Park.

First road constructed immediately after demolition

Across the city, the CSMC has widened roads by demolishing about 5,500 properties. This is the first instance where the administration has begun constructing a road on a war footing immediately after demolition. To widen roads to 200 feet, the corporation has appointed PADECO, which is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The DPR is estimated to cost around ₹3,500 crore. The municipal corporation is also following up with the government for funding.