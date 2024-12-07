CSMC to celebrate 42nd anniversary with gaiety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To celebrate the 42nd establishment day, the municipal corporation will be organising various programmes and functions from December 8 to 11.

According to a press release issued by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), “ On December 8, floral tributes will be paid by garlanding the statues of all the freedom fighters, leaders and reformists in the city (8 am to 10 am). A vehicle show displaying the fleet of vehicles with the mechanical section of the CSMC will start from Central Naka to Aam Khas Maidan via Cidco Bus Stand, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Harsul T-Point, Delhi Gate, Baba Petrol Pump, Mahanubhav Ashram, MIT College and Shahnoormiyan Dargah (10 am to 12 pm).”

The municipal corporation will also illuminate its headquarters (Town Hall), zonal offices, research centres, museums, Town Hall, heritage gates, Smart City Headquarters and Bharatmata Mandir as a part of the celebration.

December 9

The events taking place on Monday include Blood Donation camp at CSMC headquarters (10 am - 2 pm); Cricket Match (10 am to 1 pm) at CSMC headquarters; Anandnagari (Food Stalls) at Town Hall (11 am to 5 pm) and other cultural functions at Town Hall from 3 pm to 6 pm.

December 10

The events include Fun Games, Chess Competition at CSMC headquarters from 11 am and cultural programmes including orchestra at Sant Eknath Rangmandir from 6 pm to 10 pm.

December 11

A lecture of ayurveda expert Dr Adityakumar Joshi at CSMC headquarters (9 am to 11 am); inauguration of the services of the new vehicles services at CSMC headquarters (11 am); felicitation of outstanding officers and personnel at Sant Eknath Rangmandir (6.30 pm) and Live Concert of Sahil Sonar at Sant Eknath Rangmandir (7 pm to 10 pm), stated the press release.