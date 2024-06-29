CSMC to collect hefty charges against abundant water supply?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has claimed that it is striving to supply drinking water to the citizens 24x7 by March 2025 in phases, but it also underlined at revising of the water tax. Meanwhile, confusion has prevailed about whether the CSMC will revise the old tax (of Rs 4,050) or concessional tax (Rs 2,025).

The civic chief G Sreekanth has underlined that with the regular supply of water in taps there will also be a hike in water tax. However, he did not quote the percentage of the hike or mention the exact figure of the new water tax.

Two years ago, the then- guardian minister Subhash Desai, reviewing the shortage of water supply in the city, gave relief to the citizens by announcing a 50 percent concession in water tax (from Rs 4,050). Since then the CSMC has been collecting water tax of Rs 2,025. However, the sources hinted that in the new year, the concession will be discontinued. Fixing water meters is on the cards, therefore, new water tariffs will be declared.

Earlier, the municipal corporation, before starting of parallel pipeline project, got approved the Water Bye-laws from the state government. Now, under the new water supply scheme, the new water tariffs will be announced. Presently, the CSMC sanctions residential and commercial connections of size half an inch, three quarters, and one to five inches. However, the water tax is a fixed amount, but hereafter, the civic administration will charge on a per-litre basis, said the sources.