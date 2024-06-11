CSMC to compensate losses of shopkeepers; residents in Jalannagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to provide relief to disaster-affected victims, the administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has announced compensation for the losses incurred by shopkeepers and residents in the Jalannagar area. This compensation policy will extend to future incidents of pipeline damage as well.

Upon returning to his office after a month-long election duty in Odisha, the civic chief convened a series of meetings at the CSMC headquarters. These meetings, attended by heads of various sections, key officers, ward officers, and ward engineers, addressed numerous issues, including the recent pipeline damage.

Compensation for Pipeline Damage

Following a review of the repairs to the 1400 mm pipeline near Jalannagar, which was damaged on Sunday at midnight, the civic chief emphasized that the municipal corporation would compensate the shopkeepers and residents for the losses they suffered due to the water surge. He assured that the CSMC would provide similar compensation for any future incidents of pipeline damage affecting shopkeepers and residents.

Panchanama Committee

To facilitate the assessment of losses, the civic chief has established a committee led by Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Chief Accounts Officer Santosh Wahule, Disaster Management Officer Swapnil Sardar, and Executive Engineer (Water Supply) K M Phalak. This committee conducted a panchanama of the affected individuals in Jalannagar on Monday. Based on the committee’s assessment report, the CSMC will provide the necessary compensation.

Incident Overview

As previously reported, the water surge from the damaged pipeline caused significant damage in Jalannagar, affecting shops and residential flats in nearby shopping complexes. The resulting damage to furniture, materials, and equipment has been estimated in the millions of rupees.

Future Measures

The CSMC's commitment to compensating victims of pipeline damage incidents marks a significant step towards ensuring relief for affected residents and shopkeepers. The newly formed assessment committee will play a crucial role in evaluating and addressing the losses, ensuring timely and fair compensation for future incidents.