CSMC to delimit jurisdiction of nine zonal offices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth has decided to delimit the jurisdiction of each zonal office on Monday. The decision has been taken with the aim of ensuring that the zone offices should be within the reach of the citizens and get all the facilities on a regular basis. Hence the civic chief has ordered all the zone officers to submit the maps of their respective jurisdictions.

Sreekanth held a meeting with all heads of the departments (HoDs) and nine zonal officers today at 9 am. It may be noted that the jurisdiction of each zone office comprises 12 to 14 election wards. As a result, the officials have to face hurdles in providing facilities to the citizens on a daily basis. While addressing the meeting, the civic chief said, the map of each zone should be prepared after going through the existing nullahs, river, natural boundaries and DP roads in each zone.

The civic chief and the chief executive officer of the Smart City Development Corporation Limited reached the Smart City Office on Monday at 7 am and conducted the meeting at 9 am. During the interaction, he told the officers to start the official work early in the morning and rush home in the evening as early as possible.

Late comers

The chief fire brigade officer Shivaji Jhanjhan was absent in today’s meeting. Hence fire brigade officer R K Sure reached the office to attend the meeting at 9.45 am. The administrator questioned him about the delay but was not satisfied with the reply. Hence he warned that officers reporting late in the meetings or the office hereafter, said the sources.

Signatures on 500 files

The civic chief cleared 500 files in the last three days. Not a single file is lying pending on his table. The prompt action made the officers, contractors and civic personnel happy over it.

Focus on issues in 100 days

To bring reforms and make the functioning of the civic office effective in the 100 days, the civic chief made a few suggestions. They are as follows:

- Prepare and submit Disaster Management Plan reviewing the possible rainfall in monsoon.

- Deploy two drivers to operate JCB and Poclain pressed for desilting of nullahs.

- Identify the spots where rainwater gets clogged during the monsoon.

- Provide options and warn the violators of throwing garbage in the nullahs.

- Serve notices if the garbage waste is found lying on open plots.

- Each department should invite new ideas from college and university students. Introduce the ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme and recruit them for six months.

- Implement an anti-encroachment drive aggressively once in a week.

- Establish water recycling centres at various locations.

- Submit the policy on water supply with detailed information about it.

- March towards setting up an e-office.