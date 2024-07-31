CSMC to destroy confiscated materials of encroachers on spot

The municipal corporation administration conducts an anti-encroachment drive every other day. Earlier, the administration would confiscate the belongings of encroachers and return them upon payment of a fine. Later on, the practice of returning the seized items was discontinued. The civic administration, on Wednesday, took an even firmer step and decided to destroy the confiscated goods and items on the spot.

Large heaps of scrap materials have accumulated on the campus of the Harsul Water Purification Plant. Now, there is no space left to store these items. After a year or two, these materials are auctioned off to scrap dealers. Previously, confiscated expensive items were returned upon payment of a fine. Now, even this practice has been discontinued by the municipal corporation.

Despite these efforts, encroachments on the city's main roads continue to increase. It is observed that after conducting an anti-encroachment drive today, encroachments reappear at the same spots the very next day. The municipal machinery is tired of repeatedly removing encroachments. Hawkers and traders encroach extensively outside their shops, leading to severe traffic congestion on many main roads.

Administrator's new order

As per the order of CSMC administrator G Sreekanth, the confiscated materials will be destroyed on the spot starting from Wednesday. The municipal corporation will ensure that these materials cannot be reused. For instance, if a stall is seized, it will be destroyed on the spot. Encroachers should take note of this, as the administration will not be responsible for any damages incurred, claimed the municipal corporation.