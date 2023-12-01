CSMC to develop Connaught Garden

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided upon developing the Connaught Garden at Connaught Place in Cidco. It was developed by the then Cidco administration way back in 1990.

Presently, the garden which is situated in the heart of the new city is in pitiable condition. Hence the CSMC administration will be spending a budget of Rs 1.5 crore on its facelift.

The half bust of Maharana Pratap (in the garden) will be replaced by a horse-mounted life size statue. Prior to it, the development works which will be undertaken in the garden includes installation of musical fountain, repairing of damaged flooring, lavatory, street lights, security cabin, installation of amusement items for kids, seating benches, provision of drinking water etc. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.50 crore, said the sources.