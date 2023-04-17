CSMC to finalise recruitment advertisement today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The selection committee headed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari will be conducting a meeting tomorrow to finalise the terms and conditions to be published in advertisement to recruit 115 posts of various categories in different sections of the municipal corporation.

The state government has sanctioned the proposal of recruiting 123 posts in the municipal corporation. Hence the CSMC has decided to fill up eight posts in Class I and II categories and 115 posts in the Class III category. The government-recognised IBPS agency has agreed to implement the recruitment process.

The committee will be meeting tomorrow. The chairman and municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, members like additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, chief auditor D K Hiwale, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, city engineer A B Deshmukh and member secretary deputy commissioner Aparna Thete will discuss at length on the content of the advertisement to be published and then send it for finalisation to IBPS. After okaying from the agency, the CSMC will publish the advertisement in the newspapers, said the sources.