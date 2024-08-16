CSMC to fix 16K new streetlights in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has vowed not to leave any corner of the city in the dark. Hence the civic administration has decided to install 16,000 new streetlights in the newly attached Satara-Deolai and newly developed localities of the city. The project will be implemented on a build-operate and transfer (BoT) basis.

Seven years ago, the municipal corporation had experimented by awarding the contract of 60,000 street lights to Delhi-based Elecktron Company. The project recorded positive results. It was claimed that the agency replaced old street lights with LED lights and it reduced the huge figures of electricity bills. Hence on the same lines, the contract for the new 16,000 lights will be awarded. The majority of the streetlights will be fixed in the Satara-Deolai area and the remaining will be in the other residential localities.

The municipal commissioner underlined that 11,000 lights will be fixed and 5,500 new poles will be erected under the project.