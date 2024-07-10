CSMC to hold water conference from August 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With a vision that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the capital of Marathwada, should take the lead in using new technologies, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) under the leadership of the commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth will be organising an international water conference in the city.

As a prelude to the conference scheduled for August 13 and 14, a preliminary meeting was held at the Smart City office. The conference will be held at MGM's Rukmini Hall. The civic administration has formed various committees and sub-committees of municipal officials to ensure the successful conduct of the conference.

The conference will feature presentations of success stories on water supply, water reuse, drainage water management, and the revival of water sources using advanced technology. Besides, expert discussions will also be held on the water management for the city for the next 30 years.

The administrator underlined that the conference aims will be a guiding event for young engineers currently working in the water supply section and those who will join in the future. It will enhance the knowledge of the younger generation of engineers regarding the use of advanced technology in water supply.

Stalls related to water management will also be set up at the conference. It is expected that one thousand participants are expected to attend the water meet.