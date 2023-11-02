CSMC to increase value of TDR

Property owners were refusing to take the TDR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will increase the value of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) after property owners refused to take it for acquisition of properties that come under road widening as per the development plan.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth said that the demand for payment of cash compensation is not being fulfilled, so the corporation will now try to increase the value of TDR.

At a review meeting held on Thursday with town planning department officials, TDR buyers, Credai, architects, engineers association, and deputy director of town planning department Manoj Garje, the administrator said that the city will be developed according to the development plan and roads will be widened as per plan.

He added that the process of giving TDR is simple, but the process of loading TDR given in the road widening done by the municipal corporation has not been implemented so far. As per the new unified development control and promotion rules of the urban development department, the process of loading TDR has stopped as the builders are getting FSI and premium.

Sreekanth said that an instruction in this regard will be sought from Credai and a decision will be taken after it is clear how much TDR will be loaded by the organization.