CSMC to invite new garbage collection contractor in 2025!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Complaints against the garbage collection contractor, Reddy Company, are increasing day by day. As a result, the civic administration has decided to put a stop to the company's operations by inviting a new tender (expression of interest) probably in the first or second week of January. To prevent the mistakes made by the municipal corporation when appointing the Reddy Company in the past, specific terms and conditions will be included in the new tender to avoid such errors in the future.

Reddy Co. appointment for 7 years

The appointment of Reddy Company was made for 7 years, and the company's work will conclude in February 2026. However, the number of complaints against the company has been increasing even before that. Due to violations of the terms of the agreement made with the municipal corporation, the administrator began imposing fines on Reddy Company starting in August.

Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste) Ravindra Jogdand said, “ Fines of Rs 17 lakh in August, Rs 20 lakh in September, Rs 29 lakh in October, and Rs 7.5 lakh in November have been imposed on the company for various violations.”

Garbage-free city in the New Year

The CSMC plans to shortlist a new company to make the city garbage-free in the new year. Priority will be given to companies that use CNG or electric vehicles for waste collection. The new company will be required to maintain at least 500 to 700 garbage mini-vehicles (Ghantagadis) and, if necessary, compactor vehicles. The administration has stated that efforts will be made to ensure that ‘ghantagadis’ arrive on time in every street of the city every morning.