CSMC to mandate purchase of 50 per cent TDR

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has mandated that construction professionals currently purchase 25 per cent of TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). This requirement will soon be increased. Starting from January 1, 2025, it will be mandatory to use 50 pc TDR. The final decision will be made after discussions with construction professionals.

Last month, a new draft of the development plan was released and sent to the government for final approval. The government will make a final decision on it soon. In the future, implementing the development plan will require significant land acquisition by the Municipal Corporation for reservations and roads. Providing monetary compensation for the land is not feasible for the corporation. TDR is the only viable option for property owners. Recently, buyers for TDR were unavailable, making property owners reluctant to acquire TDR. Administrator G Sreekanth has mandated that construction professionals use at least 25 pc TDR while applying for premiums. The professionals have welcomed this decision. In the past year and a half, some individuals have exhausted their TDR.

If the requirement to use 50 pc TDR is imposed on construction professionals, it could accelerate the municipal corporation's land acquisition efforts. Accordingly, the administrator has started taking steps in this direction. Discussions will be held with construction professionals before finalisation, which is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2025.

What is Premium?

For constructing tall buildings, a higher Floor Space Index (FSI) must be obtained, which includes a premium provision. The approved FSI for the city is 1.1, with a premium of 0.3. Professionals must use 50 pc of this premium in the form of TDR. The government has set criteria for the premium applicable for roads ranging from 9 metres to 30 metres.

Establish TDR assistance centre

The administrator has suggested setting up a TDR assistance centre in the municipal corporation’s Town Planning section, including appointing an architect. The process of issuing TDR should be made extremely convenient for citizens, the administrator noted.

Road for Satara Tanda

Residents of Satara Tanda need a road, which will require land acquisition. Property owners in this area have shown readiness to acquire TDR. The administrator has also instructed the Town Planning section to take initiative in providing TDR for this purpose.