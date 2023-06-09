CSMC to monitor attendance of teachers; students in civic schools

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has decided to utilise modern gadgets and cameras to bring reforms and discipline in the civic schools from the new academic year.

“The civic administration will keep an eye on the developments in each civic school by setting up a Control Room at the Smart City Office. Hence with the click of a mouse, we would be able to understand the total number of teachers and students present and absent in each school. If any student is remaining absent without information either regularly or for more than 7 days, then the respective school teacher will visit the home of the student and inquire about his whereabouts and reason for remaining absent from school. The teacher will also try to resolve his/her problem if any. All efforts are being made to seize the decline in the strength of students in municipal schools and encourage them to maintain attendance regularly,” said the civic chief.

Free swimming pool offer

“ The municipal corporation has one swimming pool in the city. The students of municipal corporation schools can enjoy swimming in it without paying any charges (free). We will also select outstanding students in swimming and impart them special training so that he/she could represent the CSMC in various competitions at different levels,” said G Sreekanth.

The municipal commissioner also mentioned that no municipal school would be closed down for want of an adequate number of students in it. On the other hand, we will build additional classrooms in the schools having good strength of students. The civic administration will provide all facilities to its students free of cost. Moreover, the prominent music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also be imparting lessons on music to the kids. The CSMC will form a band comprising outstanding students.

Sports Complex in Naregaon School

There are 3,000 students studying in the CSMC school at Naregaon. There is a big playground. Hence the civic administration has decided to transform the school into a modern institution. The sports complex will be developed with tracks and the ground will be protected with a compound wall, it is learnt.

Donation of 10,000 sports shoes

The civic chief said, “ One angel donor has given his consent to donate sports shoes with socks to our 10,000 students. The CSMC will develop a dedicated portal and flash a list of demands made by different schools and sections. The administration will appeal to the donors to come forward under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We will display the details including the photo of the donor and the photo of the beneficiaries on the portal.”