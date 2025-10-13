CSMC to place Nirmalya pots outside 25 temples

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation(CSMC) will install Nirmalya pots in front of 25 temples across the city. These pots, prepared during Ganeshotsav, had been lying at the Smart City solid waste department for the past few days.

Under the new system, municipal teams will collect the offerings once the pots are full. Nandkishor Bhombe, head of the solid waste department, said that previously, flower garlands, Durva grass, fruits, cotton effigies, and fabric garlands used in idol processions were dumped into wells during immersion rituals. For the past four years, the corporation has collected these offerings to make compost. To make this permanent, the Nirmalya pots were introduced and used during this year’s Ganeshotsav. Each pot will display a mobile number for collection, and municipal vehicles will pick up the offerings.

---------------

Temples receiving Nirmalya pots include:

Khadkeshwar Temple, ISKCON Temple (Bhagynagar), Shri Samarth Ram Temple (near Varad Ganesh Temple), Shri Varad Ganesh Temple (Samarth Nagar), Shani Temple (Vivekananda College), Smashan Maruti Temple (Kailasnagar), Ram Temple (Kiradpura), Harsiddhi Mata Temple (Harsul), Omkareshwar Temple (Mayur Park), Swami Samarth Kendra (HADCO), Ganpati Mahadev Temple (Ektanagar), Mahadev Temple (Surewadi), Kala Ganpati Temple (N-1), Maruti Mahadev Temple (Gulmohar Colony), Mahadev Temple, Vitthal Rukhmai Temple (Bajrang Chowk), Renuka Mata Temple, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Omkareshwar Temple (Ulkanagari), Datt Temple (Beed Bypass), Khandoba Temple (Satara), Renuka Mata Temple, Vitthal Temple (Jyotinagar), Municipal Garden (Jalanagar), Vitthal Rukmini Temple (Kanchanwadi), and Saptashrungi Devi Temple (Nakshatrwadi). These pots will now regularly be placed outside temples across the city, ensuring eco-friendly disposal and compost production.