CSMC to prepare ballot and control units for poll day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Polling for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections will be held on January 15. For the voting process, the civic administration requires 4,000 ballot units (BUs) and 2,000 control units (CUs). The process to procure these machines is underway, and they are expected to be received within the next one to two days. After receiving the machines, the municipal corporation will have to completely erase the existing memory, carry out testing and complete other related tasks. Keeping this in view, the administration has begun preparations, said the administrator G Sreekanth.

The city has 29 prabhags, and elections are being held for 115 seats. Prabhag-wise, offices of election returning officers (ERO) are functioning at nine locations. On January 3, the voter list for each polling station will be published. The deadline for filing nomination forms is Tuesday, December 30, until 3 pm. About 6,500 staff members will be required for the elections, and an additional 2,500 personnel have been appointed. The first training session for staff was conducted on Sunday in two sessions, during which information was given on procedures to be followed as per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

Extensive preparations for the elections are underway by the municipal corporation administration. Voting will take place on January 15 and counting of votes on January 16. After the SEC provides the municipal corporation with 4,000 BUs and 2,000 CUs, the work of clearing the data (First Level Checking – FLC) will be undertaken. The ballot units and control units will be taken to voters, and a demonstration of the voting process will be shown, said G Sreekanth.