CSMC to provide information to Election Commission next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Election Commission (SEC) sent a letter to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) two days ago asking for various information related to the elections. A meeting of the Municipal Corporation officials was held on Saturday in this regard.

Meanwhile, the information sought from the CSMC by the Commission will be sent on May 26. The Commission had asked the CSMC to inform it about how many EVMs it has, the number of ballot units, where the strong room will be built to keep the EVMs, how much space is there, is it safe.

The Election Commission has sought information on the number of polling stations, which is 10 per cent more than the number of polling stations during the Assembly elections, and the manpower required to work assuming an increased number of voters.

The Commission has also said that suggestions should be given on how more use of information technology can be made. The Commission will be informed in detail about all these issues on Monday, sources said.