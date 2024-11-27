CSMC to publish tenders worth Rs 55 crore after end of code of conduct

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Legislative Assembly elections, the municipal corporation was unable to publish certain tenders for development works. Now, with the MCC coming to an end, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, in the meeting with department heads (HoDs) on Wednesday instructed them to immediately publish the tenders for development works. Tenders worth at least Rs 55 crore are expected to be published.

Earlier, keeping in mind the possible implementation of the MCC, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had published many tenders for development works. However, some tenders could not be published. The MCC came into effect in the state on October 15, which brought the functioning of the municipal corporation to a near standstill. Except for officers and staff involved in essential services, most officers were appointed for election-related duties. The election results were declared on November 23.

With the end of the MCC, the municipal administration has resumed work. On Wednesday morning, the administrator held a review meeting with all HoDs. He instructed them to complete the process for the pending tenders. Tenders worth Rs 50 to 55 crore are still pending, including those for the purchase of equipment under Disaster Management and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Prepare proposals for Rs 100 crore

The district planning committee is expected to allocate at least Rs 100 crore in funding to the municipal corporation. Therefore, the administrator instructed on Wednesday that estimates for development works should be prepared in advance. Previously, the municipal corporation had received substantial funding from the planning committee for projects such as cemetery development and other works. The corporation now expects that if the proposals are ready, the funds will be released quickly.