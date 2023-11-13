CSMC to set up 25 garbage collection centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To make the citizens responsible, especially those throwing garbage on roads or open spaces irresponsibly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to set up 25 garbage collection centres in different parts of the city.

The civic chief G Sreekanth has appealed to the citizens to possibly hand over the garbage waste at these centres after segregating them.

It may be noted that the CSMC officials claimed that people irresponsibly throw garbage on the main roads or open places. They even come on vehicles from other nearby localities to throw the garbage in certain specified areas. There are some citizens who prefer throwing away the garbage waste during night hours.

Earlier, with an aim to make the city cleaner and hygienic than Indore city, the civic chief has made several experiments in the past. Earlier, he started levying a penalty but it did not yield the results. The ghanta gadis of the private contractor is visiting every colony and doorstep to collect the waste. As of today, 85 percent of garbage is coming from these vehicles till the processing plants. However, it is a segregated waste.

Meanwhile, as one more attempt, the CSMC has decided to start the collection centres. A total of 25 centres will be set up in the city. The sanitary personnel will accept the waste and then by loading it through ghanta gadis, the waste will be transported to the garbage processing plants.