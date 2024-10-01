CSMC to starting multi-speciality hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The health system of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is not strong in the city. Due to this, the burden of patient care is increasing on Government Medical College and Hospital (CSMC). GMCH administration is providing patient care beyond its capacity.

The CSMC which will take the initiative to ease this load of GMCH, is going to start hospitals at some places in the city after discussing with the authorities. A multi-specialty hospital is being set up at Hudco N-11 through Smart City and its work is in the final stage.

Nearly 1800 patients visit the outpatient department (OPD) of GMCH daily. Around 1500 patients are admitted for treatment of various diseases. The Government Hospital has 1177 sanctioned beds.

Many patients have to be treated on mattresses on the floor. Most of the patients are admitted for delivery. As many as 70 to 80 women from rural and city areas deliver babies here daily.

For many years, there have only been discussions to alleviate the load of the GMCH. Now, the civic body is taking a positive step. A building for a well-equipped multi-specialty hospital is being constructed in N-11 with funds from the Smart City project.

The three-story building, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, has a capacity of 62 beds. It is equipped with facilities like an operation theatre, general ward, ICU, CT scan and ultrasound departments, four private rooms, an emergency room and parking.

Meeting on Oct 3

A meeting is scheduled for October 3 regarding the hospital. The Corporation will take assistance from the GMCH to run it.

Sources said that a meeting would be organised at the CSMC on this matter. The primary focus of the discussion will be on the treatment that should be given for which disease at the hospital. Subjects like budget for purchasing equipment, availability of specialist doctors, and staffing patterns are likely to be discussed.

Discussion with dean

A discussion will soon be held with Dr Shivaji Sukre, the GMCH dean. His assistance will be taken to reduce the load on the Government hospital. Following this, the Corporation will consider the healthcare services.

(G Sreekanth, administrator, CSMC)