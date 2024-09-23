CSMC to undertake widening of 100-feet Champa Chowk - Jalna Road!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal administration has been striving for over two decades to widen the road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road (in front of All India Radio). However, each time new obstacles arise, preventing the project from progressing. This road has been designated as 100 feet wide in the new city development plan, and the administration is once again mobilising to implement this, which will result in at least 600 to 700 households becoming homeless.

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth has been focusing on comprehensive city development through a centralised approach for the past year and a half. The implementation of the development plan is also a key aspect of this effort. After 33 years, the city has received a development plan, and it has been decided to implement important roads from it. The road connecting the old city to Champa Chowk and Jalna Road is a significant one. Plans are underway to widen the road passing through areas like Rengatipura and Dada Colony. This decision was made in a meeting of all the heads of the municipal corporation chaired by the administrator.

This road was also included in the old development plan. Discussions regarding the widening of this road have been ongoing for two decades. After surveying the area, the administration estimated that 500 to 700 houses would be affected, which led to the postponement of the widening project. Political figures have previously opposed the road to keep their voters in mind. Now, this issue has resurfaced again.

Benefits of the road

Once the road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road is completed, vehicle owners will be able to access Jalna Road directly from the intersection situated in front of the District Collector's office. Currently, many people reach Jalna Road via TV Centre, Old Mondha, and Shivaji High School routes. This road will be highly beneficial for the residents of the old city.