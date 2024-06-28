CSMC to use burnt engine oil to combat dengue, malaria outbreaks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every year, some parts of the city are plagued by diseases like dengue and malaria in monsoon. The municipal corporation has identified and prepared a list of 263 high-risk spots to be focused on. Meanwhile, to prevent the spreading of infectious diseases in these areas, the municipal corporation has decided to use burnt engine oil. It will be poured into places where rainwater accumulates and forms puddles. The oil will prevent mosquitoes from breeding and will help eliminate mosquito habitats. A city-wide drive encouraging citizens to spread the oil will commence soon.

Over the past two to three years, the health section of the municipal corporation is doing meticulous planning. As a result, the number of deaths due to dengue and malaria has significantly reduced. The Municipal Officer of Health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha with all employees of the malaria section launched a campaign in each zone simultaneously. This strategy proved to be successful.

Dengue outbreak prompts health measures across the state

Currently, dengue has started to resurface across the state. The municipal corporation's health section has initiated necessary measures following government directives. Dr Mandlecha has issued a press release stating that stagnant rainwater during the monsoon season significantly increases mosquito breeding. These mosquitoes pose a threat of spreading diseases such as dengue, malaria, and other insect-borne illnesses.

By pouring burnt engine oil into stagnant water puddles, the oil floats on the surface of the water. This prevents the mosquito larvae from receiving oxygen. Without oxygen, the larvae die, and the mosquito breeding cycle is halted. Dr Mandlecha also mentioned that individuals donating more than 100 litres of burnt engine oil will be honoured by the municipal corporation.

Municipal staff to visit door-to-door

Dr Mandlecha has appealed to the public to participate in the national programme and cooperate by giving any burnt engine oil they have at home to the municipal malaria supervisors (free of cost) who will be visiting door-to-door. He has also requested that garage owners contact Gorakh Tupe, the municipal malaria medicine storekeeper, to donate the oil free of charge.