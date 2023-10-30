CSMC to visit BARC Mumbai before outsourcing bio-medical waste job

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The health team of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon be on a study tour to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC, Mumbai) before framing the terms and conditions in the proposed tender to be invited for scientific disposal of biomedical waste collected from government and private hospitals in the city.

Earlier, the Nashik-based Watergrace Co. was disposing of the bio-medical waste in the city for the last 20 years, but it was not disposing of the waste scientifically. Hence the civic chief G Sreekanth decided to re-invite the tender and appoint another agency. The municipal commissioner was of the opinion that the task should be done as per the prescribed norms.

During the study tour, the health squad of CSMC will be inspecting the operation of Plasma Incineration Plant at BARC (Mumbai). The CSMC will be trying to develop a similar type of plant in the city. The plant will be based on modern techniques and dispose of the bio-medical waste easily. Such a type of plant causes less harm to the environment, claimed the civic chief.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha confirmed that he will be visiting the BARC with the additional commissioner. The detailed report about the inspection will be submitted to the administrator.”