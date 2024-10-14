CSMC undertakes renovation of Salim Ali Lake STP

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation established a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Salim Ali Lake 15 years ago to process drainage water from the Cidco-Hudco area. This plant has been closed for repairs since December 1, 2021. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth has approved re-opening the plant, which will be repaired at approximately Rs 7 crore. The condition is that the same agency will operate the plant for the next decade.

Ten years ago, the Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) implemented an underground drainage scheme in the city. Under this scheme, an STP with a large capacity of about 200 MLD was built at Kanchanwadi. Besides, a smaller plant was set up in the Jhalta area. All the polluted water in the city is being directed to these two STP centres. The treated water from the Jhalta plant is used by farmers for irrigation. The Kanchanwadi plant processes more than 100 MLD of water, which is then discharged into the drain. Previously, about 2.5 to 3 MLD of water was processed at the plant near Salim Ali Lake. The treated water was then released into the lake, ensuring that it retained water throughout the year. However, the plant has been closed for repairs for the last two years. Currently, the polluted water from the Cidco-Hudco area is being bypassed and sent to Kanchanwadi. The municipal administrator has given the orders for the STP repairs, and an estimate of Rs 7 crore has been prepared. Tenders will be issued soon, and the contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder. In the future, maintenance and repairs for 10 years will also be looked after by the related company, said the CSMC deputy engineer Anil Tanpure.