CSMC unlocks Chikalthana garbage plant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The agitation of the farmers got ended and the garbage processing plant at Chikalthana was unlocked after the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) authorities assured of laying separate drainage pipeline to get rid of the leachate posing danger to their yields and polluting the wells in the vicinity. The pipeline work is expected to start from Wednesday.

As reported earlier, the farmers had locked the plant on Monday to press their demand. According to them the leachate overflows in the monsoon every year and was withering their standing crops. They tried to bring into notice of the civic authorities, but they were not paying any heed towards their grievances. The poisonous liquid started to enter their yields in the last three days. Hence the enraged farmers locked the plant. The farmers demanded a permanent solution to it. The issue was brought into notice of the civic chief G Sreekanth. He was also told that the issue can be resolved through laying of a separate pipeline to drain out the leachate. Hence the municipal commissioner using his powers under 67 (3) © sanctioned the pipeline work.

Decision of laying pipeline

The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and head of solid waste management Somnath Jadhav visited the plant and announced the start of the works on Tuesday morning. The executive engineer R N Sandha and his sectional engineer conducted a measurement to lay a pipeline from the nullah at the garbage plant till the nullah of Chikalthana. The work will start tomorrow.

Demand for compensation

Meanwhile, the farmers demanded compensation against the loss of their crops due to leachate. The civic officers told them that the civic chief will take a decision on it.

The farmers Nilesh Kawade, Somnath Pawar, Santosh Sutre, Amol Giri, Ramesh Navpute, Ankush Kawade, Ravi Kawade, Bhaskar Kawade, Raosaheb Kawade and many others were present on the occasion.

Operation of Harsul Plant begins

Jadhav said the Harsul plant was kept closed due to non-installation of the weighing machine. The operation of the plant started on Tuesday. The garbage-laden vehicles are weighed at Chikalthana Plant and then transported to Harsul for processing.