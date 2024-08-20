CSMC verifies 2 lakh applications under CM Ladki Bahin Yojana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has instructed municipal corporations to verify applications for the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana in urban areas. So far, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has verified and submitted 2.15 lakh applications to the government. Another 45,000 applications are currently under scrutiny.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the process on Tuesday and instructed to promptly verify the remaining applications and send them to the government. The Chief Secretary held a video conference with the heads of all municipal corporations, district collectors, and other key officials in the state.

The CM’s Ladki Bahin Yojana is being taken very seriously, with frequent meetings being held from Mumbai. The focus is on selecting as many beneficiaries as possible and ensuring that funds are quickly deposited into their accounts. While taking stock of the situation in the meeting with the senior officers, he noticed that some officials were absent from the meeting, and he reprimanded or admonished them. After this, some of them joined the meeting, according to sources.

App closed; Registration continues on the portal

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, 1.75 lakh applications were received through the app launched for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The municipal corporation verified and submitted these applications. Many of the beneficiaries even started receiving funds. On August 1, the government closed the app, and now registrations are being done through the portal. The portal has received 85,000 applications, of which 40,000 have been verified and submitted. The remaining 45,000 applications are currently being verified.