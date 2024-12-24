CSMC vows to fight against cervical cancer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be joining hands with Lions Club, an active organisation, to administer a special vaccine for municipal corporation school girls to avoid cervical cancer, in future.

The CSMC medical officer of health (MoH), Dr Paras Mandlecha, said that the discussion is at a nascent stage, therefore, it would be too early to speak on it. However, the charitable organisation has indeed made written communication in this regard, said the MoH.

According to sources, “ The international and national scientists after a thorough research on deaths of women due to cervical cancer succeeded in finding out human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent the disease. Many deaths had taken place during labour. The scientists recommended administering the vaccine to girls during the age of 9-14 years. Awareness about cancer and the HPV vaccine will also be made amongst the parents of female students. In future, this will help prevent the dreaded disease and these girls could attain hassle-free motherhood after their marriages. Moreover, the mortality ratio due to this cancer could be brought under control.”

Dr Mandlecha confirmed that in association with Lions Club, the CSMC will inoculate HPV vaccine to 1000 girls studying in municipal corporation schools, within a couple of months.

“The cost of the vaccine is unaffordable to people belonging to the underprivileged and economically backward category. Hence at the camp, the vaccine will be administered free of cost to the girls and it will be sponsored by the organisation. We will soon table the proposal of conducting vaccination camp for prevention of cervical cancer, seek approval to it from the administrator and sit across the table with the organisation office-bearers for its implementation,” said Dr Mandlecha adding that HPV is a preventive measure and aims at making tomorrow’s India healthy.

The sources added that the Lions Club had submitted the proposal, but the CSMC had sought details like the manufacturing company of the HPV and other things. The details are expected to be received soon. The cost of a vaccine in the market is around Rs 2,000-2,500. For adults, two dosages of vaccine is recommended and for minors, it is one dosage only.”