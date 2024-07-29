CSMC witnesses administrative transfers in bulk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has issued orders regarding the giving of additional responsibility or transfers of 11 officers and personnel of the technical category and five officers and personnel of tax assessment category on Friday (July 26).

In the first transfer of 11 officers included three deputy engineers. Govind Pate has been transferred as head of Gunthewari Cell (Zone No. 1 to 10) along with an additional charge of Vigilance Cell, slaughterhouse, etc. Sanjay Kombade has been transferred on promotion from the Town Planning section as deputy engineer (Zone Number VIII) and Devendra Dengale (contractual) has been given additional charge of the BoT section along with his previous Government Aided Projects section.

The assistant engineer Aarti Navgire has been transferred as acting deputy engineer (Gharkul Yojana). The junior engineers Kiran Tamnar, Pooja Bhoge, Rameshwar Surase, Somshankar Mhetre, and Atish Baban Patil have been transferred to the office of the deputy engineer (Zone No.9), to the office of the deputy engineer (Zone No.7), Town Planning section with additional responsibility of anti-encroachment squad, water supply (Zone No. 6,7,8 and 10) and garden section respectively. The junior engineer (contractual) Gangadhar Bhange has been transferred to Gunthewari Cell and sub-overseer Baliram Bomble has been transferred to the Estate Management section.

Thokal transferred

In the second order, the administrative transfers or awarding of responsibilities has taken place in connection with tax collection. The junior engineer Kazi Javed Ahmed from the special drainage project section has been given the additional charge of the office of the assistant commissioner (Zones I and II). The clerk cum typist Shaikh Asif has been transferred to the office of the assistant commissioner (Zone III and IV). The junior engineer Bharat Devkar (of the office of the assistant commissioner Zone IV) has been transferred to the office of the assistant commissioner (Zone V) with the additional charge of the office of the assistant commissioner (Zone VI).

The controversial senior clerk (from the office of the assistant commissioner Zone VIII and X) Krishna Thokal who was named in the case of misbehaving with a lady lawyer in the Deolai office has been transferred to the office of the assistant commissioner Zone VII with an additional charge of the office of the assistant commissioner Zone VIII. The tracer Vinod Pawar has been transferred to the office of the assistant commissioner Zone X.

The order directs the officers and personnel to report on the new positions or take on new responsibilities immediately and submit the report.

According to sources, “The file proposing transfers was pending for the past one month. At last the unwanted officers and personnel were set aside while the officers and personnel of choice have been awarded with favourable positions.”