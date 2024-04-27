CSMC witnesses raining of objections on Development Plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received 4,700 objections and suggestions on the rough draft of the Integrated City Development Plan, so far. The last date to submit the objections is May 8.

The draft of the plan was published last month. The CSMC spared 60 days time to submit the objections. It may be noted that the objections have been filed by alert citizens, traders, industrialists, and others. They pin-pointed the shortcomings in the draft like the wrong marking of green zones, reservations for schools, hospitals, grounds, commercial complexes, weekly bazaars etc. They also mentioned of wrongly proposing roads through the densely populated residential areas, slums, sanctioned layout societies, etc.

It has also been found that the legal temples in the city have been missing along with the absence of more than 350 registered mosques in the plan.

Meanwhile, the CSMC administration believes that the office would be receiving a few thousands of objections and comments till the last date. The CSMC will then scrutinise them and after shortlisting them the state-government-appointed committee will conduct a hearing upon them. The corrections will be made in the draft and then the final draft of the plan will be sent to the state government for approval.