CSN: A city of champions

"Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

City stands as a hub of talent and potential, as exemplified by its students and professionals who have made remarkable strides in various fields. On World Students' Day, the city celebrates its legacy of nurturing future leaders, innovators, and achievers. From engineering to law, defense, and sports, CSN has empowered individuals to reach new heights, reflecting Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s belief in education as a transformative force. The city's role in shaping students into changemakers truly embodies the spirit of this day.

World Students' Day honours Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s dedication to education. The day focuses on empowering students and encouraging them to be future leaders and innovators. The 2024 theme, "Empowering Students to be Agents of Change," emphasizes responsibility, perseverance, and the role of education in societal transformation.

"City of Achievers"

\ICity's Strength\I

"I completed my engineering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city gave me both emotional and social intelligence. It flourished with diverse culture and offered a space for even small individuals to grow. CSM is the best place to live and work, as it provides exposure while remaining more affordable than Pune and Mumbai. The city strikes the right balance between work and culture, making it an ideal environment for personal and professional development."-------(Aditya Mirkhelkar, IPS 2019 batch, ASP Nashik)

\IDefining Flight\I

From a young age, I had a keen interest in defense. The study environment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was truly empowering, and it helped me clear the Air Force exam on my first attempt. Today, I serve as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force and am proud to be the first woman from the Marathwada region to achieve this. The journey has been challenging but fulfilling, and I am grateful for the strong foundation that my city and its surroundings provided.-----------(Radhika Mhaske Flying officer Indian Air Force)

\ICity Empowered\I

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the city where I was able to nurture my potential and shape my future. Coming from a science background, pursuing a career in law seemed difficult. However, the city’s supportive environment helped me overcome those challenges. Today, I serve as an assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor. This city empowered me to achieve my dreams, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunities it has given me.--------------( Adv Neha Kamble Assistant Government Pleader)

\IGold Triumph\I

I’ve lived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar my entire life, and this city has been pivotal in shaping me as an athlete. It’s the perfect place for sportspeople to be nurtured and propelled toward success. Winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Judo Championships in Malta is my best-ever performance, and I owe much of it to the city’s support. CSN provided me with the foundation to reach this level.-------(Shraddha Chopde (Judoka))