CSN-Nagarsol express train cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: South Central Railway (SCR) has today cancelled the operation of Kachiguda-Nagarsol Express train, running via Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, after 11-wagons a goods train carrying iron ore got derailed near Peddapalli Junction between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam (in Telangana) on Tuesday late night.

The accident forced the SCR to cancel the schedule of 20 trains totally and four trains partially, apart from diverting routes of 11 trains, stated the press release.

The train arrives in the city at 6.15 pm and is mostly commuted by government servants, businessmen, traders and students. They shuttle between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and their respective destinations on a regular basis, but the sudden decision forced them to rush for for alternate mode of transportation to reach their destinations.