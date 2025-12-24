CT scan facility at GMCH shut due to technical fault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The CT scan machine at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar suddenly developed a technical fault and stopped functioning on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to patients. Hospital authorities said a technical problem in the machine’s tube led to the temporary suspension of CT scan services. The process of replacing the tube is currently underway, and the service will be resumed soon after repairs are completed. The hospital administration has also clarified that alternative arrangements are being made for patient examinations.

GMCH and civil hospital OPDs to remain closed today

Due to a government holiday on the occasion of Christmas, the Outpatient Department (OPD) at GMCH will remain closed on Thursday, informed medical superintendent Dr Suchita Joshi. The OPD at the civil hospital will also remain closed. However, accident and vaccination departments will function as usual, said civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar.