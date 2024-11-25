CT scan machine at GMCH hospital out of Order, 100 patients affected daily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The CT scan machine at GMCH Hospital has been out of order for the past two days, causing significant inconvenience to around 100 patients daily. Patients who do not require urgent scans are being given later dates, while emergency cases are being referred to outside facilities for scans.

GMCH Hospital typically sees a rush of patients needing CT scans, with 100 to 125 patients undergoing scans daily. Due to the high volume, general patients often have to wait 10 to 15 days for their turn, while emergency cases are prioritized. The machine has been non-functional since Saturday, and on Monday, patients were still unable to undergo scans. This has led to frustration among patients and their families, who are forced to seek alternatives. Dr Varsha Rote Kaginalkar, head of the X-ray department, stated that the necessary parts have been ordered from Germany, and the machine is expected to be repaired and operational by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Proposal for two new machines

GMCH Hospital records 1,500 to 2,000 patients daily in its OPD, with 1,177 beds available, though the number of admitted patients often exceeds this. Currently, there is only one CT scan machine available. Dr. Shivaji Sukre, the medical superintendent, mentioned that proposals for two new CT scan machines are under consideration.