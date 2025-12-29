CT scan machine out of service at Civil hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sudden breakdown of the CT scan machine at the Civil Hospital is severely affecting patient care. CT scans are crucial for accurate diagnosis in cases of accidents, head injuries, brain disorders, and various other medical conditions. However, with the machine currently non-functional, patients and their families are facing numerous difficulties.

Many patients admitted in the accident ward and IPD often require urgent CT scans. But with the machine out of service, they are now being forced to turn to private hospitals. This is resulting in financial burden on poor and common patients, along with delays in treatment, relatives have complained. In the case of accident victims especially, any delay in conducting a CT scan creates obstacles in timely treatment. Although the hospital administration has stated that repair work is underway, there is no clarity on when the machine will actually resume operations. Patients are demanding a permanent maintenance system and an alternative machine so that essential services like CT scans remain continuously available.

Repairs in progress

“The repair process of the CT scan machine is underway and it will be functional soon. Around 10 to 15 CT scans are conducted daily at the Civil hospital.”

— Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, additional civil surgeon