CTET held smoothly with 80 pc attendance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held smoothly in the city on December 14 and 15.

Over 48,000 candidates registered to appear for the test at 38 centres in the city. The test has two papers. Of them, 80 per cent of students took Paper 1 and Paper 2. A team of officials from the Central Board of Secondary Education Regional Office, Pune

monitored the smooth conduct of the examination.

City coordinator Dr Sharda Gupta said that 80 pc of the registered candidates appeared at 38 centres in the city. She said that the test was conducted smoothly, with no disruptions, thanks to the hard work and coordination of the centre superintendents and observers.

Dr Sharda Gupta appreciated the dedication of Assistant Secretary RO Pune and her team, saying, “It was a true team effort that made this possible.” The well-organized process ensured a stress-free experience for all candidates and set an example of efficient exam management.